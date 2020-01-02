Library gears up for annual Nevada County Reads and Writes Big Read

The Nevada County Community Library is pleased to announce “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel as the Nevada County Reads and Writes NEA Big Read selection for 2020.

“Station Eleven” describes a world of hope, of people coping with loss, and the power of art and relationships to fulfill us and sustain us. Copies of the book are available now at all Nevada County Community Libraries and through the library’s digital resources, in both audio and eBook formats.

The kickoff program will be a panel discussion at 4 p.m. March 2 at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad St., Nevada City. The event will feature a panel of local experts on the arts and health and will discuss the topic “Survival is Insufficient”. This will be followed by an open discussion with the community. From March through April, the library will present a full calendar of events, including Songs of Community with InConcert Sierra, a film series at the Madelyn Helling Library, wilderness survival skills workshops, and a visit from the author Emily St. John Mandel.

The NEA Big Read is celebrated through Nevada County Reads and Writes and is presented in partnership with the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, and InConcert Sierra, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Nevada County Community Library is one of 78 communities nationwide participating in the NEA Big Read from September 2019 to June. An initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read broadens our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.

For more information, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050. Information can also be found at facebook.com/nevadacountylibrary and instagram.com/nevada_county_library.