Library announces new book club celebrating culture

The Grass Valley Library has announced a book club, Diverse Perspectives, which will have its first meeting on September 1. The book club will read authors from various cultures each month and come together to discuss. Participants will also partake in a related activity such as live cooking demonstrations, watching films and documentaries, and hosting local author talks. Members will meet at noon on September 1 via Zoom to discuss Reyna Grande’s book, “The Distance Between Us,” in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. The book club will also be streaming PBS’s TV special, “Latin Music USA,” which takes a look into the history of Latin music while seeing stars like Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan perform live. Future meetings will revolve around Filipino American History Month and National Native American Heritage Month, when the group will host author David Allan Comstock.

To view plans for the coming months and to register for an event, visit the Events Calendar at http://mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-273-4117.

Source: Nevada County Community Library