Library and Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan kick off partnership

The Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan have been here for thousands of years. Despite the genocide of the Gold Rush, they never left Nevada County. The public has a chance to learn more about the tribe’s history and present through the project, “The Voice of the Nisenan: We Are Still Here,” in partnership with the Nevada County Community Library.

Building off of the successful 2014 grant and partnership, which resulted in a Nisenan Collection, speaker series, mobile kiosk, Nisenan-language picture book, and map of Nisenan territory, “The Voice of the Nisenan: We Are Still Here” kicks off a four-part speaker series on Monday, Oct. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library. Shelly Covert, Spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe and Executive Director California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP), will recap highlights from the previous library grant collaboration and share the exciting projects the project will accomplish this time around, and give a preview to Nisenan Heritage Day. The second talk in the series on Monday, Dec. 2 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library, “Language and Identity: the Nishenan Cultural Landscape,” will feature Dr. Sheri J. Tatsch, an expert on Native American language revitalization and preservation. This lecture on the Nisenan’s lands, language, and identity as the original inhabitants of this land will be followed by a discussion.

The Nisenan Collection will be moving online, with an interactive GIS map, videos, a timeline, books, language, songs, and other information at mynevadacounty.com/2862/Nisenan-Heritage.

Outreach to youth is a large part of the project, including the creation of another Nisenan-language picture book that will be distributed to schools, as well as Nisenan-related Storywalks and children’s programming. A preview of the picture book will be available at Nisenan Heritage Day on Nov. 1-2.

This project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

For more information about library programs, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library, or call 530-265-7050. For more information about the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan, visit nisenan.org, or call 530-570-0846.