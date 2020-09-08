Liberty Utilities doesn’t intend to have PSPS
From a release:
As PG&E to our West has implemented Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) there is understandably concern and wondering if Liberty Utilities will be doing the same. As of today, 9/8/20, Liberty Utilities does not anticipate a PSPS unless conditions change. Below is what we have posted to our social media channels and on our website.
Liberty Utilities is NOT anticipating a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) at this time. We are monitoring weather and conditions on the east slope which differ from the PG&E territory to the west. Rest assured, should conditions change, we will communicate across all channels.
Source: Liberty Utilities
