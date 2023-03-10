Staff Writer
“The Rough and Ready Fire Department will be out of money by June,” Chairman Bruce Stephenson, Chairman of the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, said at last night’s town hall meeting held at the Penn Valley fire station.
“It may even be sooner,” Stephenson said.
Residents from both Rough and Ready and Penn Valley attended the second town hall, asking questions about the challenging options to either close the fire department or consolidate with a neighboring fire district.
Stephenson was asked if it was possible that Rough and Ready residents could end up with no fire protection, and that in the case of an emergency, neighboring districts with available engines would be the only assistance.
“It’s possible.” Stephenson and Don Wagner, Fire Chief at Penn Valley Fire, responded.
Leaders from local fire districts urged residents to write letters expressing positive statements regarding the importance of the fire district to the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, state and federal representatives.
Letters from residents throughout the county should tell government officials that the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (R&RFPD) sits in the middle of a fire-prone rural area. The potential for a fire emergency is real.
Rapid fire response is crucial to maintaining homeowner’s insurance in an area where insurance is becoming more expensive and harder to obtain.
Moreover, letters could express that, like many other rural fire departments, R&RFPD is facing financial difficulties due to increasing expenses and mandated requirements, while income from taxes and assessments remain static.
New mandates are expensive and are not funded, such as a new bill Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek mentioned, where all fire stations have to purchase generators for power outages.
“Where is the money coming from to do that? Those are the things we need to keep on the fire line with our legislators… on both sides of the aisle [they] need to be working for us when it comes to fire safety,” Hoek said. “I’m frustrated. New mandates, no money.”
Finances are tight at local and neighboring districts for similar reasons, according to Chief Wagner, especially special districts like R&RFPD.
Representatives need to understand the urgency of the situation and ask them to work quickly to obtain new and sustainable funding to save the R&RFPD, according to Doug Wittler, Director of R&RFPD.
Senator Alex Padilla, Senator Dianne Feinstein, Congressman Kevin Kiley, Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Brian Dahle, Assemblywoman Megan Dahle, and the Nevada County Board of Supervisors are all listed on the R&RFPD website with addresses and formal titles to address letters in support of the R&RFPD.
An effort was made to ask for help from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, according to Wittler, however the attempts were rejected.
“I want to get on their agenda. I think it deserves the board’s attention,” Wittler said in a follow-up interview. I called the clerk of the board to get on the agenda and was told if I was asking for money, it was a non-starter.”
Wittler was told to express his concerns during public comment periods.
“If there is a fire incident in Rough and Ready, which there could be, everyone in the area is affected,” Wittler said.
“The agendas are set far in advance and review committees do a lot of work before an item is placed on an agenda,” Chairperson Ed Scofield, District 2 said. “No one is trying to be rude. We understand the urgency of the matter.”
Working with Supervisor Sue Hoek of District 4 to have her bring it to the board was the advice offered by Scofield. If anyone wants a voice sooner, they are welcomed to a three minute presentation during public comment, according to Scofield.
The town hall questions also included the role of Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) and SR Jones, Executive Officer in Nevada County.
Consolidating with a neighboring fire district who is also “hanging by a shoe string” is not a situation that LAFCo would probably support, Stephenson said.
“Lafco would have to approve. They don’t want to take the money from Penn Valley residents,” Stephenson said.
R&RFPD has tapped into every funding source, including grants, and at Wednesday night’ town hall it was suggested that a campaign be implemented to collect donations to keep the fire station in operation.
“Proposition 13 was good in the eyes of the homeowner, but it was the worst thing that could happen to special districts,” Chief Wagner said.
It comes down to the tax reallocation and how the district distributes money.
“The majority of funding for special districts comes from parcel tax assessments and a percentage of a 1% ad valorem from secured property taxes collected by the County. In addition, Nevada County is one of only six counties in the state of California that also share a percentage of Prop 172 funds with local fire districts,” as stated on the R&RFPD website.
Ad valorem is a Latin phrase meaning the amount is in proportion to the estimated value of the goods concerned.
Proposition 172 was placed on the ballot by the legislature and the governor during a special election in 1993 to partially replace the $2.6 billion in property taxes shifted from local agencies such as police and fire departments to local school districts.