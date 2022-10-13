Let’s hang: Hangtown Music Festival comes to Grass Valley

Outdoor music festival fans will gather once again at Nevada County Fairgrounds next weekend, October 20 – 23 for the Hangtown Music Festival.

For the first time, the event will take place at the fairgrounds after a steady 10-year run in Placerville at the El Dorado Fairgrounds. Hangtown will bring its jovial vibe into Grass Valley for a weekend of what promoters say is a mix of music, activities, food, and more.

“It is a family friendly, all ages event,” said Marshall Lamm, Hangtown’s publicist. “It’s the first year Hangtown has been in Grass Valley and the last year it will be called Hangtown; we’re moving in a different direction. It’s the finale of the outdoor festival season for those who go.”

The festival is produced by the same team responsible for Quincy’s High Sierra Music Festival, which takes place each July and recently celebrated its 30th year.

Rebecca Sparks, a producer and spokesperson for Hangtown said, “The music is the centerpiece but there’s really something for everyone. Roots and Americana, a lot of great acoustic acts. But besides that we’ve got funk and electronica. We encourage people to come check it out; there’s even a brass band.”

She added that the festival would also welcome some hometown musicians including Achilles Wheel and Broken Compass Bluegrass.

Some non-local artists performing include Molly Tuttle, Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth (who will perform all nights but Friday), Beats Antique (who will play Friday), The Floozies, The Mother Hips, and many more.

Over 20 bands will play across three stages, while each day will offer a Halloween costume theme, craft beer, wine, artisanal cuisine, an arts and crafts faire, all-ages pumpkin carving (guests are asked to provide their own scoopers), yoga, and more.

A KidZone will also will serve as a “safe and magical place where kids and parents can participate in fun and creative activities.”

The Hangin’ Hall will be the festival’s late night party headquarters. Tickets for the Hall are separate from festival tickets, which means those who don’t attend the days’ events can still attend the after-dark festivities.

Though this is Hangtown’s first year at the fairgrounds, Sparks said the staff there have been incredibly welcoming and supportive.

“We’ve done several walkthroughs and did a site visit,” said Sparks. “We have visited and I want to give a shout-out to the team there. They have been very welcoming from Jump Street. The fairgrounds staff has been very supportive.”

Sparks added that there are still tickets for the festival available, as well as camping spots on the property.

“It’s a large space,” she said, “and we definitely have room for more.”

A portion of proceeds from all tips given to bartenders at the festival will be shared with South Yuba River Citizens League.

“We feel very compelled to give back,” said Sparks. “It is a camping and music festival; people do like to come out for the whole weekend but if you want to just come for the day, we encourage that. There are lots of different ways to experience the fest.”

For tickets and more information please visit hangtownfestival.com.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.