Let’s go for a dip!

The Memorial Park pool, operated by the Gold Country YMCA, is planning to host their first family swim at the newly opened pool. The pool is heated to 80 degrees.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

It may be December, but that won’t stop the folks from the Gold Country YMCA from welcoming swimmers of all ages to its newly opened pool at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

Friday will mark the YMCA’s first Family Swim Friday, where swimmers can enjoy the 80 degree water and become more familiar with the pool as well as other new features in the park, which celebrated its reopening and ribbon cutting last month.

Despite forecasts for wintery weather, Gold County YMCA program director Alisha Lester said the pool will remain open; it’s just a matter of whether or not people wish to brave the elements.

“We just wanted to do an evening swim,” Lester said. “Right now, we are open 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for lap swimmers. The pool has been really busy. We’ve had about 20-40 swimmers every day since we have been open.”

Friday’s scheduled event is an effort by the YMCA to connect with the community. The cost is $4 for adults, $3 for teens 12-17, and $2 for youth 12 and under.

“We wanted to get more families in the community to see the pool and know we are open,” said Lester. ““It’s open and eventually we will add swim lessons for the kids. We are open to public and here to serve the community. This is a community pool and we want everybody to come in to swim. This is for everybody. “

In addition to open lap swimming, the eight-lane pool also hosts a number of activities such as Water Exercise and Water Zumba. It also boasts hot showers and locker rooms. Admission to classes is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors.

Lester encourages interested parties to visit the organization’s Facebook page, Gold Country YMCA, to learn more about the pool and its ongoing activities.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.