Let’s get it started: Nevada City Film Festival kicks off year 22
The 22nd annual Nevada City Film Festival is officially underway.
Beginning on Friday, the nonprofit festival is offering a wide variety of thought-provoking and inspiring independent film through Sunday.
“After a full summer that included five Movies Under the Pines, we are excited to be back in person, connecting independent international filmmakers and their films with our local audience,” said Nevada City Film Festival executive director Jesse Locks.
“And from the audience’s response so far, folks have been yearning for something inspiring, fun, unique, and even wild and challenging.”
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Festivities kicked off on Friday evening with a happy hour for both audience members and visiting filmmakers alike, though the first showing of the festival took place on Friday afternoon with a screening of shorts at the Onyx Theatre.
The schedule is plentiful for this weekend through Sunday.
The Nevada City Film Festival will offer a special screening in partnership with Wild & Scenic Film Festival of “Pasang: In The Shadow of Everest” on Saturday at 5:30 at the historic Nevada Theatre. The film details
“We are proud to host ‘Arts and Culture’ at 225 Broad Street, Nevada City (and) we are proud to host the short film ‘We Acknowledge: Un-Erasing the Nisenan Tribe’ during this year’s festival,” said Locks.
“We acknowledge…” was directed by Sierra Academy Expeditionary Learning (SAEL) student Donnelle Suehead-Flynn; the film was made for the school’s Better World Day project where high school students learned about the Nisenan Tribe and discussed the importance of acknowledging the atrocities of the past, deeply listening to those affected, and using their voices to advocate for others.
Saturday evening the festival will host director Terry Zwigoff, the director of the cult classic “Ghost World” starring Thora Birch and Scarlett Johanssen. The director will remain for a Q &A after the screening.
The annual “Best of the Fest” will take place Sunday evening at the Nevada Theatre, and will be audience’s last chance to catch the award winners, audience, and staff favorites from this year’s festival. The show begins at 7:00 p.m. Awards for the most acclaimed will be presented during the festivities.
Locks added: “This is the last film festival we will host in August. We will be moving to June in 2023. We will also host five other major weekend film events in 2023 at the Nevada Theatre.
“We are still working out the program, but it will likely include Anime, Comedy, Horror and Classic Movies.”
For tickets and more information please visit nevadacityfilmfestival.com.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.
