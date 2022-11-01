Let there be light: Crush Skate Shop holds Halloween Skate Jam

Grass Valley’s Condon Park skate park was illuminated on Halloween with temporary lights to allow members of the community to utilize the park after it’s regular operating hours. Folks dressed up in costume and participated in trick contests or just hung out.

Photo: Elias Funez

Supporters of Nevada County’s skate scene were on hand Monday night as Crush Skate Shop hosted an after-dark skate jam that offered the community the opportunity to see what the Condon Park skate park would look like when lit up.

“It was amazing,” said Crush owner Hollie Dilley. “There was a ton of people who showed up—not just skateboarders but people on roller skates, scooters, roller blades.

“It was all ages and there were people in their 40s and 50s skating.”

Dilley used the event to champion for support of implementing permanent lighting in the park. She said that while days grow shorter, the desire to skate does not, and introducing night-time lighting would serve a number of purposes, not the least of which is safety for those utilizing the park.

A pair of industrial lights illuminated the Condon Park skate park during Monday’s Halloween Skate Jam.

Photo: Elias Funez

With shortening days, “people that work nine-to-five don’t get to skate,” said Dilley. “(Monday’s skate jam) was a super fun event and positive. There was no alcohol, no drugs. People were there to share their love for skating.”

Dilley said that she felt a lot of support from the community during Monday’s event and mentioned that parents of attendees approached her saying that it’s good to know that their kids would have another outlet for physical activity after the sun has set.

“I feel like so many people don’t even know the skate park is there, and they turn around and go. There are (other park features) but from there on up it’s no lights. A lot of people don’t know that the skate park is there, and an amazing resource.”

Skateboarders and roller skaters pose for a photo during the Halloween Skate Jam at the Condon Park skate park.

Photo: Courtesy Bob White

Michael Myers and other spooky Halloween characters made their way to the Skate Jam at Condon park Monday evening.

Photo: Elias Funez

All wheels were welcome during the Halloween Skate Jam at Condon Park where skateboarders, roller skaters, rollerbladers, and scooter users could be seen using the park together.

Photo: Elias Funez

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.