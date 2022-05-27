 Let there be light | TheUnion.com
Let there be light

Submitted by Marc Cuniberti

 

Nevada City engineer Bryan McAlister and Parks and Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis turn on the lights at the Pioneer Park tennis courts for its second illumination test. The project was funded by Prop. 68 with an estimated cost of $80,000. The city is currently working with tennis enthusiasts and local residents to establish the correct illumination levels.”
Photo submitted by Marc Cuniberti

