 Let them skate: Grass Valley Skate Contest a success at Condon Park | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Let them skate: Grass Valley Skate Contest a success at Condon Park

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Nathan Melo readies to drop in on the big bowl at the Grass Valley Skate Park at Condon Park Saturday during the first Grass Valley Skate Contest presented by local skate shop Goodtimes. Melo took first place in the beginner category.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Fourteen-year-old Harley Alexander of Grass Valley flies out of the bowl during Saturday’s Grass Valley Skate Contest.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
New skateboards were awarded to competitors for different categories including beginner, intermediate, advanced, ladies, best trick and most worn out board categories.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
The Grass Valley Skate Contest presented by local skate shop Goodtimes attracted many competitors and spectators from Grass Valley and Northern California locations.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Competitors check in with the announcer and judges before beginning one of two heats for their category during Saturday’s Grass Valley Skate Contest.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
A young competitor makes her way through the transitions of the Grass Valley Skate Park during Saturday’s skateboarding competition.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
A Grass Valley Skate Contest competitor does a 50/50 grind during Saturday’s event at Condon Park.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Nathan Melo from Oakland performs a boneless trick while competing in the beginner category of Saturday’s Grass Valley Skate Contest.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
A young skate competitor drops into the skate park during Saturday’s Grass Valley Skate Contest.
Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community
See more