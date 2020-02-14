Let the good times roll: Nevada City’s annual Mardi Gras parade and celebration this Sunday

WHEN: Sunday, parade at 2 p.m. and street fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nevada City’s annual Mardi Gras celebration is set for this Sunday.

The annual event, hosted by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, features a parade and street fair in downtown Nevada City, offering up California Gold Rush scenic views and spirited fun.

Nevada City has been known to throw a party or two, and its version of Fat Tuesday is no exception. People come for this colorful annual event that lights up the streets with bright costumes, beads and a sense of playfulness that pervades both the street fair and parade.

With the street fair on North Pine and Commercial streets open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can find the last accessories for the perfect costume, shop hand-made gifts or pick up some extra beads for friends. Mardi Gras shirts, masks and the things that make Fat Tuesday fun will be available for sale, along with vendors selling food, drinks, crafts and more.

Spectators will crowd the streets at 2 p.m. to enjoy the floats and revelers at the annual Mardi Gras parade on Broad Street. People are encouraged to attend in festive Mardi Gras attire.

Along with the fun, Nevada City also honors noteworthy citizens for their contributions to the community. Each year the Mardi Gras Planning Committee chooses four people that have positively impacted Nevada City’s community to serve as the Mardi Gras king and queen and the grand duke and grand duchess. The committee also honors a grand marshal, who leads the parade. This year’s parade royalty are Grand Marshal Mikail Graham, King Dave Robinson, Queen Stacy Drake-Robinson, Grand Duke Bill Holman and Grand Duchess Francine Holland.