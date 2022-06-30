Let freedom ring: July Fourth events set throughout the day

There are plenty of choices this July Fourth for people to celebrate in western Nevada County.

The holiday festivities start at 8:30 a.m. Monday with the second annual Family Pancake Breakfast on Mill Street in Grass Valley. The event — put on by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, Grass Valley Downtown Association and Twin Cities Church — will feature breakfast and children’s games.

“We’re still doing the pancake breakfast in the morning and letting Nevada City handle the parade this year,” said Sherry Sanchez, with the Grass Valley chamber.

The two cities once competed with parades and celebrations, though the last time that happened was 1901. Now, the festivities are meant to complement each other and are jointly promoted.

The Nevada County Concert Band will perform at 10 a.m. Monday on Broad Street in Nevada City. The parade starts at 11 a.m., with Bill Falconi — a Nevada City engineer for 50 years — as the grand marshal.

There are over 40 parade entries, which include different military groups, nonprofit and youth groups, businesses, and both cities, said Lynn Skrukrud, events manager with the Nevada City chamber.

A flyover of local pilots Jim Booth, Bruce McGrew and Mike Smith will happen at the start of the parade, Skrukrud said.

Following the parade, Ophir Prison Band will perform at a street fair on North Pine Street. There will be food, crafts and retail vendors. The street fair will last until 1:30 p.m.

It’s then back to Grass Valley for a 5 to 9 p.m. musical, streetwide dance party with refreshments and food. The bands “Cousin Cricket” will play at one end of Mill Street, with “Rewind, Press Play” at the other.

The holiday will be capped at 9:30 p.m. by a fireworks show at Dorsey Drive and Highway 49.

“Pretty much, you can see them all over the place,” said City Manager Tim Kiser. “You can park in numerous places.”

Call the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce at 530-273-4667 for more information.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com