Legion prepares for 9/11 remembrance

The American Legion Post 130 will honor those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks as well as the war in Afghanistan on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

Mike Hauser, a Vietnam veteran and adjutant for the American Legion Post 130, said the local American Legion post has a long history of honoring the U.S. citizens, and particularly members of the military, lost in many events over the years.

“And the honors that we’re performing Saturday have been performed since Sept. 11, 2001,” said Hauser.

In addition to the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Sept. 11 attacks, according to Hauser, another focus Saturday will be those who died in the war in Afghanistan — and in particular, the 13 U.S. troops killed last month in a Kabul airport attack.

Hauser said, based on having met recently with members of other military-related groups in Nevada County, that “virtually every single organization was seeing an increase … in the amount of people, veterans, that were really hit by the loss of those 13 kids.”





For many local veterans, according to Hauser, the loss last month brought back memories of their own military service, regardless of whether they served during the war in Afghanistan or in previous eras. He added that the loss of these 13 troops also “hit particularly hard” locally, as four of them were from California.

“Everybody had friends, everybody knew people that suffered, everybody had problems in one way or the other as a result of having friends or military family die,” he said.

As the organization has in previous years, according to Hauser, the American Legion post has invited local fire and police departments to attend Saturday. It has also invited Nevada County Supervisor and Army veteran Dan Miller as a speaker.

The events will begin at 10 a.m. in front of the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, at 255 South Auburn St. After the honoring of the flag, said Hauser, the American Legion’s post commander as well as Miller will be speaking, to be followed by honoring any first responders present, and a moment of silence.

Concluding the event, said Hauser, honor guard members will be performing a 21-gun salute to those lost.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com