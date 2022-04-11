Legal seminar on conservatorship offered via Zoom

Attorney Dylan Hendricks will be giving a Zoom presentation on conservatorship and protecting the needs of at-risk adults at the next noon-time legal seminar on May 17. The one-hour presentation will be offered by the Nevada County Law Library.

When an individual, who is incapacitated does not have a power of attorney for financial or health transactions, or where the incapacitated person will not allow the designee to serve that person’s health and finances, that individual may be at risk. In these cases, the courts can appoint a conservator to protect the interests of the person lacking capacity (the conservatee). In this program, we will discuss:

1. The tools that can be used to avoid conservatorship;

2. The process for having a conservator appointed;

3. How do courts assess capacity?





4. Who may be appointed as a conservator?

5. The ongoing obligations of the conservator; and

6. How and when a conservatorship ends.

Forms packets to commence a conservatorship are available for purchase from the Court Clerk.

Hendricks is an estate planning lawyer at Hendricks McFarlane, P.C. in Grass Valley and mother to two young children. Dylan is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, and Northwestern University School of Law. She enjoys working to help clients address a variety of concerns including probate avoidance, tax planning, and end-of-life health care planning, and providing for beneficiaries with disabilities.

Dylan is a member of the Trust and Estates Section of the California Bar, the Nevada County Bar Association, the Board of Directors of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Board of Directors of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership, and the Forest Charter School Charter Council. She frequently consults with local not-for-profit organizations on issues related to fundraising and governance.

To register, send a check for $15, payable to Nevada County Law Library, to 201 Church Street, Suite 9, Nevada City, CA 95959. Please include your name, email address, and phone number, so that we may send you the Zoom link and any hand-outs. Please call 530-362-5329 for more information. The presentation will be via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. on May 17.