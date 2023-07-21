RestingLight.jpg

LeeAnn Brook has made herself a name in the art world, finding inspiration from nearly everything around her. Brook’s show in Truckee will run through the month of August.

 Submitted artwork by LeeAnn Brook

Nevada City fine artist LeeAnn Brook will have her newest work in a show called “RANGE: Emotion in Landscape”, opening August 5 at Piper J Gallery in Truckee, CA, with an artist’s reception from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The show will run the month of August. This show encompasses a range of styles and moods in her paintings, capturing the breadth of emotion felt in the landscape. With many in large format, the contemporary mixed media paintings reflect the expressiveness of light and form in the environment. Working in her signature style of texture, design and color nuances, the series is inspired by the landscape she has experienced in her travels.