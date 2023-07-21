Nevada City fine artist LeeAnn Brook will have her newest work in a show called “RANGE: Emotion in Landscape”, opening August 5 at Piper J Gallery in Truckee, CA, with an artist’s reception from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The show will run the month of August. This show encompasses a range of styles and moods in her paintings, capturing the breadth of emotion felt in the landscape. With many in large format, the contemporary mixed media paintings reflect the expressiveness of light and form in the environment. Working in her signature style of texture, design and color nuances, the series is inspired by the landscape she has experienced in her travels.
“Painting the environment for over 40 years, my work is ever-changing. As the earth changes with its rotation around the sun, there is something new around every corner to capture, bringing feelings from bold exhilaration to utter peace. What thrills me most is working on a large canvas, inviting greater expression through a broad dance of the brush, with color that evokes familiarity of a special place.
“Working entirely from memory, I’m inspired as I recall sounds, smells and atmospheres that have been captured in my brain from recent trips. This allows me to interpret the landscape in my own personal way, bringing the canvas to life,” Brook remarked.
Brook was accepted into the rigorous Crocker-Kingsley show in 2022, and is a five-time award winner in both the California State Fair as well as the Wild & Scenic Film Festival’s juried art competitions. She has also won five national awards for her book “Points of Inspiration: An Artist’s Journey with Painting and Photography”. Her paintings are in permanent collections in healthcare facilities throughout California, including Kaiser Permanante, Sutter Health and UC Davis Medical Centers.
She was awarded the Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Artist Award from the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce in California in 2015 and ran a successful gallery LeeAnn Brook Fine Art in downtown Nevada City, California for five years. She presently operates LeeAnn Brook Fine Art from her private studio in Nevada City. For more information, visit www.leeannbrookfineart.com