Leaving his mark: Plaque commemorates Nevada County pioneer Leb Hirschman

A plaque honoring Leb Hirschman and the Jewish Gold Rush community was installed at Hirschman‘s Pond on Monday.

The pond was registered as one of Nevada County‘s newest landmarks by the Board of Supervisors on July 13. Hirschman‘s Pond is what remains of the hydraulic mine operated by Nevada County pioneer Leb Hirschman.

Chuck Scimeca was one of a handful of people who attended Monday's plaque installation for Leb Hirschman.

Due to the pandemic a public dedication ceremony was deferred to later this year.

The plaque was installed by the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission, with the cooperation of the Greater Cement Hill Neighborhood Association. The pond is located near the intersection of Cement Hill Road and Highway 49.

Hirschman’s Pond will be featured in the next edition of the commission’s interactive map and of “Exploring Nevada County,” which catalogs the over 200 historical landmarks in the county, and is available for any smartphone, tablet and many computers from Apple or Amazon. Go to You Bet Press (youbetpress.com ) to find clickable links.

The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacountylandmarks.com .

