Leaving his mark: Plaque commemorates Nevada County pioneer Leb Hirschman
A plaque honoring Leb Hirschman and the Jewish Gold Rush community was installed at Hirschman‘s Pond on Monday.
The pond was registered as one of Nevada County‘s newest landmarks by the Board of Supervisors on July 13. Hirschman‘s Pond is what remains of the hydraulic mine operated by Nevada County pioneer Leb Hirschman.
Due to the pandemic a public dedication ceremony was deferred to later this year.
The plaque was installed by the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission, with the cooperation of the Greater Cement Hill Neighborhood Association. The pond is located near the intersection of Cement Hill Road and Highway 49.
Hirschman’s Pond will be featured in the next edition of the commission’s interactive map and of “Exploring Nevada County,” which catalogs the over 200 historical landmarks in the county, and is available for any smartphone, tablet and many computers from Apple or Amazon. Go to You Bet Press (youbetpress.com) to find clickable links.
The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County. For more information, visit http://www.nevadacountylandmarks.com.
Source: Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Leaving his mark: Plaque commemorates Nevada County pioneer Leb Hirschman
A plaque honoring Leb Hirschman and the Jewish Gold Rush community was installed at Hirschman‘s Pond on Monday.