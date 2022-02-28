Learn more about the Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning (SAEL) is offering a chance for students and families to learn more about their high school in a two special Zoom presentations scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on March 7 and 23.

SAEL is a tuition free, project-based, public charter high school in Nevada City where students take their learning deeper with hands-on, interdisciplinary experiences in the classroom and in the field. The school is small and all students are known. The application is online and the deadline is March 25, 2022 for next year’s ninth grade (transfers welcome). More information and Zoom log in information can be found at at http://www.sierraacademy.net .