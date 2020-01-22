Learn more about end of life choices at free Grass Valley presentation

Full Circle of Living and Dying, a local end of life nonprofit organization, will present a community education event, “Your Life, Your Choice, Your Plan.” This free event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on January 26 in the Kerby Room at Hospice of the Foothills, located at 11270 Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley. Los Angeles-based keynote speaker and oncology nurse Karen Morin, who has over 40 years of experience at Cedars Sinai, is a founding director with End of Life Choices California (EOLCCA) which provides education, advocacy and personal support to Californians seeking to understand their end of life choices.

Community members are encouraged to join in on the presentation and frank discussion of life choices which include natural death, stopping medical treatments, palliative care, palliative sedation, voluntarily stopping eating and drinking (VSED) and California’s Medical Aid in Dying (MAID). To learn more about Full Circle of Living and Dying, which is dedicated to providing education and services on all matters related to the end of life, visit http://www.fullcirclelivingdyingcollective.com. This event is free, however donations will be gratefully accepted. For more information, call Martha Turner at 530-632-3187.