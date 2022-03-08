Learn more about California’s sordid past
Author Gary Noy will be sharing excerpts from his new book, “Hellacious California,” which examines the various ways Californians from the 1820s to the turn of the 20th century indulged in questionable conduct, raucous celebrations, tomfoolery, illegal schemes, criminal activities, and generally bad behavior. Specifically, “Hellacious California” considers vices of 19th century California such as gambling, drinking, tobacco, overeating, fighting, eccentric entertainments, prostitution and con artists, just to name a few. In this presentation, Noy will highlight several of these dubious activities and offer a surprise or two, including introducing some of the interesting characters he has encountered through his research. The one hour event will be at 7 p.m. on March 17 at Sierra Presbyterian Church, located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. Admission is free and open to the public. Proof of vaccination and masking will be required to attend. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or call Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056 or email President@NevadaCountyHistory.org.
