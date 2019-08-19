Learn how Bluetooth Mesh Networks strengthens and builds communities

As part of “Techtonic Tuesday,” NC Tech Connection will host a informational workshop on Bluetooth mesh networks tonight, featuring guest speaker Jack Chen, CEO and cofounder of Loud-Hailer. Attendees will learn more about mesh networks, horizontal connectivity and smart location awareness — technology that is touts bringing people and communities together.

Much of technology today is about negating the need for people to go out into the world — people now can have items delivered, look at an art exhibit online or take a virtual tour on a website. Bluetooth mesh networks like Loud-Hailer’s BUKI network are different. It connects people interactively so that they will go out into the world, say organizers of the event. These new networks encourage people to see that art exhibit in person, visit a park, and perhaps discover other places and things nearby that they otherwise would not have ever experienced if they had stayed at home.

Loud-Hailer builds citywide Bluetooth mesh networks with the goal of strengthening and building communities. As co-inventor of the idea for Loud-Hailer, Chen is able to merge his experience working as an attorney and Wall Street analyst with networks, systems and data. He’s involved in all aspects of hardware and software design and development, working closely with every member of the team. Loud-Hailer’s mission is to give people who want to learn and actively engage with all that is around them the tools to do so easily. Loud-Hailer sees technology’s potential to encourage people to physically explore and interact with what is around them rather than create digital feedback loops that reduce human interaction.

The presentation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today at Nevada County Tech Hub, 104 New Mohawk Rd. in Nevada City. The event includes networking and refreshments. A $5 minimum donation is requested. To RSVP and get more information, visit https://nctechconnection.org/event/bluetooth-mesh-networks.