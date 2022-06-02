facebook tracking pixel Learn about cut flowers from master gardeners | TheUnion.com
Learn about cut flowers from master gardeners

Submitted by Marci Ficarra

 

Pictured, Master Gardeners of Nevada County provided a large selection of plants for sale earlier this month. Community members are invited to join master gardeners for a free, outdoor workshop on growing flowers for cuttings. Experts will discuss the best plants to grow in Nevada County for cut flowers almost year-round. Tips will include flowers, bulbs, flowering trees, evergreens and herbs in flower arrangements. There will also be some flowering plants for sale, including dahlias. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Demonstration Garden Pavilion on NID grounds, located at 1036 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. For more information, visit https://ncmg.ucanr.org.
Photo submitted by Marci Ficarra

