Learn about climate camp at farmers’ market
Nevada City farmers’ market-goers relearn each summer that humanity cannot live by bread alone. Along with the greens and grains, community members thrive on experiences that inspire transformation. The Climate Change Agents strive to provide that transformative hope.
The public is invited to tour the booth of the Climate Change Agents (next to the Pelton Wheel) on Saturday morning, July 23rd and stay for the 11:45 performance as they demonstrate ways to “Turn Concerns into Convictions.”
This year’s camp scholarships were designed to help young people research questions about the relationship of climate action to peace, health, innovation, land management, agriculture, and justice, with the hope that others will learn from their service.
Local mentors in the fields of permaculture, forestry, biodiversity, policymaking, and climate change are slated to contribute to their service-learning experience. This year’s camp is sponsored by Nevada County Climate Action Now (NC-CAN), Full-Circle Learning, Sierra Foothills Audubon, and Nevada City Retreats.
Learn about climate camp at farmers’ market
Nevada City farmers’ market-goers relearn each summer that humanity cannot live by bread alone. Along with the greens and grains, community members thrive on experiences that inspire transformation. The Climate Change Agents strive to provide…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User