Learn about climate camp at farmers’ market

Taj Daunch-Greenberg gave tours last year of his solar cell project and copied “wisdom exchange” videos of the groups’ work for multiple countries in Africa. (Photo by Shawn Laksmi Greenberg)



Nevada City farmers’ market-goers relearn each summer that humanity cannot live by bread alone. Along with the greens and grains, community members thrive on experiences that inspire transformation. The Climate Change Agents strive to provide that transformative hope.

The public is invited to tour the booth of the Climate Change Agents (next to the Pelton Wheel) on Saturday morning, July 23rd and stay for the 11:45 performance as they demonstrate ways to “Turn Concerns into Convictions.”

This year’s camp scholarships were designed to help young people research questions about the relationship of climate action to peace, health, innovation, land management, agriculture, and justice, with the hope that others will learn from their service.

Local mentors in the fields of permaculture, forestry, biodiversity, policymaking, and climate change are slated to contribute to their service-learning experience. This year’s camp is sponsored by Nevada County Climate Action Now (NC-CAN), Full-Circle Learning, Sierra Foothills Audubon, and Nevada City Retreats.