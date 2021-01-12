League of Women Voters to hold “Crisis Teams in the Community” panel

Top left, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon, Nevada County Behavioral Health Department Director Phoebe Bell; bottom left, Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto



The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will host a panel from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday called “Crisis Teams in the Community: Assisting People into Services and Treatment.”

On the panel, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon and Nevada County Behavioral Health Department Director Phoebe Bell will discuss the two entities’ partnership, similarly to Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard and Hospitality House Executive Director Nancy Baglietto. A Nevada City police officer will also be on the panel.

Pauli Halstead, with the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County’s planning committee, said the organization plans to focus its programs on local issues this year.

“I’m particularly interested in seeing that some of these really vulnerable people with mental health or drug issues get the help that they need rather than go to jail,” said Halstead.

Halstead said the program will begin with a brief presentation from each speaker, describing their roles and respective programs, followed by a Q&A. She said questions can be submitted to info@lwvwnc.org.

In an email, Nevada County sheriff’s Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg said that the partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Behavioral Health — the Mobile Crisis Team — could benefit everyone in the county by “reducing future law enforcement contact, minimizing arrests or preventing recidivism.

When the team is not assigned to calls for service, he said, it has expanded its contact with homeless individuals in order to apprise them of local mental health services, and made both initial and follow-up contact with suicidal individuals.

“In short, this new team is here for everyone,” he wrote.

On the partnership with Grass Valley Police Department, Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros said the nonprofit always has the goal of raising awareness and providing transparency for the community.

This program was described in its October announcement as centering on community/police trust building, intensive case management, and street outreach — designed to reduce the number of homelessness-related 911 calls and connect homeless individuals to needed services. According to Quadros, the program remained in a hiring phase as of Monday.

“It’s not just Hospitality House trying to do things alone, and it’s not just GVPD trying to do things alone — it really is an open conversation at all times with the county, with all of our partners, to work together and streamline these services to the best of our abilities,” Quadros said.

