League of Women Voters political forums start this Thursday
5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10
Nevada County Board of Education
Trustee Area 1 candidates Susan Clarabut, Peggy Delgado Fava and Louise Johnson
Register on Zoom here.
6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10
Nevada County Board of Education
Trustee Area 2 candidates Ashley Neumann, Timothy May
Trustee Area 3 candidates Julie Baker and Grace Hudek
Register to Zoom here.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15
Grass Valley City Council
Candidates Jan Arbuckle, Bob Branstrom, Steven Conrad, Thomas Ivy and Edward Peevey
Register on Zoom here.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17
Nevada City City Council
Candidates Amy Cobden, Catalina Llanos, Gary Petersen
Register on Zoom here.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21
Nevada Irrigation District Divisions 3 and 5
Division 3 candidates Karen Hull and Scott Miller
Division 5 candidates Rich Johansen, John Norton
Register on Zoom here.
As part of ongoing, nonpartisan efforts to educate voters about local and state candidates running in the upcoming elections, the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will host a series of virtual forums throughout September.
The forums allow Nevada County citizens to hear candidates’ points of view and become informed about local issues.
The public can submit questions for candidates in advance by emailing info@lwvwnc.org. In the subject line, please write: “Question for forum name here.” Questions must be specific about the position and not specific to only one candidate.
People can watch the forums on Zoom, though registration is required.
They also can watch at http://www.theunion.com, or on Facebook at either the League or Yubanet’s page. No registration is required to watch in these formats.
To watch afterward on demand, you can find YouTube recordings on the League’s website and on YubaNet’s YouTube channel. Other media outlets may broadcast or make the recordings available as well:
For more information, contact: president@lwvwnc.org, or call 530-265-0956.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.
Source: League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County
