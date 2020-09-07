League of Women Voters political forums start this Thursday

As part of ongoing, nonpartisan efforts to educate voters about local and state candidates running in the upcoming elections, the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will host a series of virtual forums throughout September.

The forums allow Nevada County citizens to hear candidates’ points of view and become informed about local issues.

The public can submit questions for candidates in advance by emailing info@lwvwnc.org. In the subject line, please write: “Question for forum name here.” Questions must be specific about the position and not specific to only one candidate.

People can watch the forums on Zoom, though registration is required.

They also can watch at http://www.theunion.com, or on Facebook at either the League or Yubanet’s page. No registration is required to watch in these formats.

To watch afterward on demand, you can find YouTube recordings on the League’s website and on YubaNet’s YouTube channel. Other media outlets may broadcast or make the recordings available as well:

Nevada County Board of Education

5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10

Trustee Area 1 candidates Susan Clarabut, Peggy Delgado Fava and Louise Johnson

Nevada County Board of Education

6:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10

Trustee Area 2 candidates Ashley Neumann, Timothy May

Trustee Area 3 candidates Julie Baker and Grace Hudek

Grass Valley City Council

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

Candidates Jan Arbuckle, Bob Branstrom, Steven Conrad, Thomas Ivy and Edward Peevey

Nevada City Council

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

Candidates Amy Cobden, Catalina Llanos and Gary Petersen

Nevada Irrigation District Divisions 3 and 5

6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Division 3 candidates Karen Hull and Scott Miller

Division 5 candidates Rich Johansen and John Norton

For more information, contact: president@lwvwnc.org, or call 530-265-0956.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.

Source: League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County