League of Women Voters political forums start this Thursday

Submitted to The Union

5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10

Nevada County Board of Education

Trustee Area 1 candidates Susan Clarabut, Peggy Delgado Fava and Louise Johnson

Register on Zoom here.

6:15 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10

Nevada County Board of Education

Trustee Area 2 candidates Ashley Neumann, Timothy May

Trustee Area 3 candidates Julie Baker and Grace Hudek

Register to Zoom here.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

Grass Valley City Council

Candidates Jan Arbuckle, Bob Branstrom, Steven Conrad, Thomas Ivy and Edward Peevey

Register on Zoom here.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

Nevada City City Council

Candidates Amy Cobden, Catalina Llanos, Gary Petersen

Register on Zoom here.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21

Nevada Irrigation District Divisions 3 and 5

Division 3 candidates Karen Hull and Scott Miller

Division 5 candidates Rich Johansen, John Norton

Register on Zoom here.

As part of ongoing, nonpartisan efforts to educate voters about local and state candidates running in the upcoming elections, the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will host a series of virtual forums throughout September.

The forums allow Nevada County citizens to hear candidates’ points of view and become informed about local issues.

The public can submit questions for candidates in advance by emailing info@lwvwnc.org. In the subject line, please write: “Question for forum name here.” Questions must be specific about the position and not specific to only one candidate.

People can watch the forums on Zoom, though registration is required.

They also can watch at http://www.theunion.com, or on Facebook at either the League or Yubanet’s page. No registration is required to watch in these formats.

To watch afterward on demand, you can find YouTube recordings on the League’s website and on YubaNet’s YouTube channel. Other media outlets may broadcast or make the recordings available as well:

For more information, contact: president@lwvwnc.org, or call 530-265-0956.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.

Source: League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County

