League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County to host forum on parks and recreation

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County is hosting an in depth look at the state of parks and recreation in Nevada County.

Panel guests will be: Nevada County Supervisors Richard Anderson and Hank Weston; Howard Levine, Mayor of Grass Valley; Dawn Zedonis, Parks and Recreation Supervisor for Nevada City; and Marty Coleman-Hunt, Executive Director of Bear Yuba Land Trust.

The panel will revisit the League's 2015 Study on Parks and Recreation and will discuss significant recent developments in parks and recreation that are happening in our county. The panel will also discuss strategies for the future.

The panel will be at Peace Lutheran Church 838 W. Main St. in Grass Valley, beginning at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments with the forum to start at 10 a.m. and conclude at noon.

Source: League of Women Voters