League of Women Voters examine health care at Grass Valley forum

Three guest speakers will join in covering the topic, “Health Care in America: The Plans Explained,” at the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County’s program from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 8 at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley.

Kimberly Parker, executive director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, will focus on the health care challenges of rural hospitals. She will also touch on the Affordable Care Act, upcoming seismic regulations and the governor’s budget proposal.

Leah Schwinn, chair of the Nevada County Chapter of Health Care for All, will explain the Affordable Care Act and its impact on health care for Americans, as well as the Public Option.

Mindy Oberne, former chair of the Nevada County Chapter Health Care for All – CA, will explain Single Payer and how this will accomplish getting all Americans covered in one plan.

Both Oberne and Schwinn will then clarify where the top Democratic Party candidates stand on health care — their plans, the time frame for rolling out those plans, and how they envision paying for them

The program is one of the League’s Second Saturday series of programs. The doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information contact president@lwvwnc.org or 530-265-0956.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.