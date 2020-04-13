League of Women Voters events canceled, postponed
The April “Second Saturday” program hosted by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has been canceled. In light of COVID-19, all spring events have been postponed to support efforts to avoid large gatherings. The Constitutional Challenge fundraiser, originally scheduled for May 1, has been rescheduled to Oct. 9. Participants are encouraged to save the date, organize a team, and consider this a time to get caught up on American history. The League’s annual meeting, originally scheduled for May 9, has been rescheduled for June 13. With guidance from the state and national Leagues, the Nevada County group has been advised to postpone this meeting and conduct it electronically if necessary. Members in good standing will receive an agenda and all relevant attachments at least 20 days prior to the meeting. Candidate forums, scheduled for the month of September, are still confirmed, but whether they are at the Rood Center as usual or through electronic broadcast is a question. For more information, visit https://my.lwv.org/california/western-nevada-county.
Source: JoAnn Marie
