Thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada from Grass Valley

Thunderstorms begin to move into the area from the Sierra’s crest Tuesday afternoon as visible from Grass Valley. The National Weather Service Sacramento is calling for thunderstorms in the Sierra through Sunday meaning the potential for lightning strike wildfires will persist.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Staff Writer

The National Weather Service is warning of the chance of isolated thunderstorms and the potential for new lightning strike wildfires in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada through Sunday.

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com