Staff Writer
The National Weather Service is warning of the chance of isolated thunderstorms and the potential for new lightning strike wildfires in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada through Sunday.
Staff Writer
The National Weather Service is warning of the chance of isolated thunderstorms and the potential for new lightning strike wildfires in the mountains of the Sierra Nevada through Sunday.
A moderate risk of thunderstorms will persist in the mountains today but will diminish to a minor risk level Thursday through Sunday.
“(Thunderstorms) may produce dangerous lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and small hail, impacting outdoor activities and recreationists,” NWS Sacramento said, adding that lightning may lead to new fire starts
A 15-35% chance of thunderstorms is forecast for the southern Cascades and northern Sierra.
Firefighters throughout the Sierra’s crest reported lightning, hail, and sustained winds in the 30 mph range Tuesday. Numerous lightning strikes and some smokes were observed in the Big Valley Bluff region.
Tuesday morning, National Forest firefighters were busy wrapping up containment of a series of six lightning strike fires in the Tahoe National Forest including the Omega incident, visible from the Highway 20 overlook Monday evening. That incident was kept to a half acre burned while the Meadow incident further east kept two rappellers staffed at the site of a lightning struck tree and a 20x20 ground fire.
By morning, the rappellers had put the tree on the ground with Truckee Hotshots working their way in to assist.
The Granite incident, off of Granite Court and Lola Montez Road in the Soda Springs area was kept to a quarter acre with 4 rappel crew members working the incident.
Heating up again
The National Weather Service, based out of Sacramento, issued its forecast Tuesday for the coming week and things are looking to heat up.
The service reported that there is a moderate risk for pets, livestock, and people sensitive to heat through Thursday. Today is expected to be the warmest in the forecast, with a 60 to 90 percent chance of the mercury hitting 100 degrees. Nights aren’t expected to offer much relief from the heat, with temps cooling to just 71 tonight but steadily lowering as the week goes on, remaining in the 60s.
A heat advisory, the Weather Service reported, will be in place until 11:00 p.m. Thursday night.
According to Eric Kurth with the National Weather Service, there are a few factors to consider when gauging the risk of fire.
“It’s not heat so much, but a combination of wind and humidity,” Kurth said. “We can have some significant fires in the fall months if we haven’t had rain and the fuels are dry. Sometimes it can be cool, and we still get wind. The main factors are humidity and wind.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Kurth said his office was busy observing some thunderstorms up near Downieville and LaPorte.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com
