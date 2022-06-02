Late season cold weather on the way: Half an inch of rain forecast this weekend

Dogs and people enjoyed the pleasant temperatures and relatively quiet morning at the Dogs Run Free dog park within Condon Park in Grass Valley on Thursday. High temperatures in the low 80s Thursday will continue to drop until the weekend, when highs are expected to be in the mid-60s, with a 60% chance of rain on Sunday.

Photo: Elias Funez

A late season cold weather system will continue to push its way into the area today, bringing mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will soon drop to the mid- to upper 60s on Saturday, as well as possibly bring a half-inch of rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“Specifically for Grass Valley, we’re currently forecasting just a little over a half-inch, 0.57 inches,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker said. “The system will bring cooler temperatures for the area. For the Grass Valley area, it should be about 10 degrees cooler.”

Though the system will be cooler, no snowfall is being anticipated.

“Right now, actually forecasting precipitation pretty much for areas north of Highway 50,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

Clouds from the next weather system began moving into the area Thursday, as seen from the Jefferson Creek Overlook off Highway 20, east of Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Even Stockton and Modesto could see very light rain, but some areas could not see any precipitation at all. The best chances are north of Highway 50 over the foothills and mountains.”

An increase in fire weather is not expected with this system, as opposed to recent weather events that brought Red Flag Warnings to the Central Valley and foothills.

“No, in this case we’re expecting increasing humidity, and that should mitigate fire weather concerns,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

“What we’ve seen over the past few events, it’s been north winds, and this case will be mostly southernly and westernly winds,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

Following Saturday and Sunday’s unseasonably cool weather, temperatures are expected to return to warm and dry again.

“Drier weather returns early next week with warming temperatures,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.

Canine companions enjoy the Dogs Run Free dog park at Condon Park Thursday morning.



To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230