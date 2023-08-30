A series of late-night/early morning vegetation fires kept firefighters and area first responders on their toes this morning with the largest of two incidents occurring off of Pleasant Valley Road near Rice’s Crossing Road and the South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport.
Steep terrain and difficult access slowed firefighting efforts down. According to a witness at the scene, a water tender working the Buttermilk Fire reportedly came across a firefighter who had experienced a long fall estimated at 50 feet.
The firefighter was transported by ground ambulance and was described as a 20 year old male with normal vitals reported as of press time.
The first fire, the Buttermilk Fire, was reported just before 10:30 p.m. and was described as burning upslope through oak woodland at a moderate rate of spread. The potential of the fire at that time was described as having a “good chance” at the mid-slope.
At approximately 10:55 p.m. just minutes after the start of the Buttermilk Fire was reported, a separate vegetation fire at the opposite end of Pleasant Valley Road was called in near Peterson’s Corner and Highway 49. Access to the fire was made off of Fawnbrook Road. By 11:02 p.m. the Fawn Fire was reported as roughly 1/4 acre in size, burning into the timber.
Firefighters at the Buttermilk Fire and the Fawn Fire experienced spot fires that burned away from the main fires with difficult access described.
By 1:38 a.m. forward progress of the Fawn Fire had been stopped by firefighters and the spot fire was reportedly extinguished. At the same time, fire officials at the Buttermilk Fire reported the forward progress there had been significantly slowed with the fire kept to roughly 5 acres. The fire’s forward progress was not completely stopped yet as there was active fire burning on the steep slopes where access was limited.
A firefighting handcrew working from the top down, worked with a handcrew accessing the fire from Pleasant Valley Road near the fire’s origin, and working up, in order to extinguish the fire burning on the steep slopes.
By 3 a.m. flames were no longer visible from the scene of the Buttermilk Fire and the fire was resized at 4 acres of vegetation burned.
No homes or structures were threatened during either of the fires and there was no need for evacuation warnings or orders though Nevada County Sheriff’s officers were on the scene and ready to assist in notifications and evacuation efforts if the need came.
The cause of the fires are under investigation.
