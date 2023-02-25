Walking into Nevada City Video is a lot like walking into a treasure trove. Thousands and thousands of DVDs line the shelves and walls, covered with everything from children’s movies to television series, foreign films to classic comedies.

The store’s owner, Debbie Atwell-Tavares, has run the store since 2010. A longtime cinephile, she decided to turn her love for the movies into a business, not knowing then that just 13 years later her store would be the only of its kind for 100 miles in every direction.

