 Last of the season | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Last of the season

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Marty Meinen helps sell his daughter’s sunflowers from Red Maple Ranch during Tuesday’s Grass Valley Farmers’ Market in the Raley’s parking lot, 692 Freeman Lane. The final Raley’s farmers’ market of the season will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this coming Tuesday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Okie Dokie Farms’ Chris Hund stands behind the fresh produce he has personally grown and offers for sale during the Tuesday farmers’ market in the Raley’s parking lot, including watermelon, radishes, white carrots, and more. Okie Dokie Farms is a new Nevada County farm located near the Happy Apple farms off the Colfax Highway.
Photo: Elias Funez
A farmers’ market companion accompanies a purchase from Ponce Family Farms, which makes its way to Nevada County multiple times a week from Delhi in Stanislaus County to sell fresh produce from its 30-acre family farm.
Photo: Elias Funez
This coming Tuesday will be the final Grass Valley Farmers’ Market for the season at the Raley’s parking lot.
Photo: Elias Funez
Madeleine Gluckman of Earthboundesigns works on her artwork during down time at the Grass Valley Farmers’ Market held Tuesday mornings in the Raley’s parking lot.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more