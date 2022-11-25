Last chance Medicare enhancement meetings in Nevada County
Medicare 2023 Annual Enrollment Period ends on Wednesday, December 7th. These are the final days most people can change or add to their coverage for next year. For help, you can attend one of the two “last chance” Medicare enhancement meetings here in Nevada County. You can learn the ups and downs of your choices including: plan differences, improvements, new plans and plans that can help pay part of the cost of Medicare for veterans and others. After the meeting, qualified attendees will be able to enroll in a plan or make changes to an existing plan.
Last Chance Medicare Enhancement Meetings for Nevada County:
December 1st, 2:00 PM Thursday, Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank Street, Grass Valley
December 2nd, 2:00 PM Friday, Players Pizza, 10161 Commercial Ave. Penn Valley
The meetings are free of charge and will be conducted by Nevada County residents Bill & Rita Anderson. The Andersons are honored to serve over 1,500 Medicare recipients, at No-Added Cost. Mr. Anderson has been licensed and certified to present and provide Medicare Supplements, Part D Drug plans, and the Medicare Advantage plans in 14 states.
Those attending may find it helpful to bring their list of drugs, Medicare card and doctor information. Registration is not required but appreciated by calling 530-432-7988 or by e-mail: HYPERLINK “mailto:Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com” Bill@MedicareDoneRight.com. License #0K77382
Hearing impaired can call 1-844-723-6473 (TTY : 711)
