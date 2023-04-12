Staff Writer
The large sinkhole at the intersection of Ridge Road and Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley has been patched with steel plates that are drivable now, according to Bjorn Jones, Grass Valley City Engineer.
The large sinkhole at the intersection of Ridge Road and Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley has been patched with steel plates that are drivable now, according to Bjorn Jones, Grass Valley City Engineer.
The sinkhole opened up on Monday at around 4 p.m. and traffic delays and warnings were reported on social media by the Grass Valley Police Department (GVPD).
“A combination of the city drainage system and a leaking NID waterline that washed away the subgrade material into the storm drain was the cause,” Jones said. “The water line is pressurized.”
A local contractor for NID responded and worked through the night to cover the sinkhole.
The intersection was closed for long periods throughout the night, according to GVPD. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Students and families traveling to Nevada Union High School were asked to approach the campus from Ridge Road and Gold Flat rather than Sierra College Drive.
”The entire undermined area was almost 12-feet-by-12-feet and approximately 14-feet deep,” Jones said. “The contractor will be repaving the area on Wednesday evening starting after 4 p.m.”
Motorists should be advised that delays are possible. All construction signs and instructions from site personnel should be observed, according to Jones.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
