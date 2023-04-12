sinkhole

Grass Valley Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of Sierra College Drive and Ridge Road in Grass Valley Monday where a large sinkhole was being repaired. Crews worked overnight to patch the sinkhole with a large steel plate making it safe for drivers.

 Marianne Boll-See/mboll-see@theunion.com

Staff Writer

The large sinkhole at the intersection of Ridge Road and Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley has been patched with steel plates that are drivable now, according to Bjorn Jones, Grass Valley City Engineer.

