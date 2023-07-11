Staff Writer
A Town Hall meeting hosted by the group calling themselves, “Nevada county assembly” was attended by over 200 people at the Horseman’s Lodge located along Bubbling Wells Road in Grass Valley last week.
The welcoming spokesperson emphasized the importance of First Amendment of the United States Constitution, the right to assemble in order for citizens to stay informed and wake up to the issues affecting the local community, the nation and the globe.
“We the people have the right to assemble to discuss what’s going on in our world and to address it,” John Lumiere-Wins, spokesperson at the Town Hall Meeting said. “That’s what we do. We’ve been educating ourselves and learning a lot about the difference between legal and lawful.”
Guest speakers included Reinette Senum, former Nevada City mayor and city councilperson, Pastor Dave Bryan from the Independent Church of Glad Tidings located in Live Oak and Paul James.
Senum introduced herself and her leadership roles in Nevada City and her controversial position objecting to the closures and mask mandates during the height of the COVID pandemic.
“I was controversial as a city council member because most elected officials don’t like to speak out,” Senum said.
Senum eventually stepped down as mayor and her role on the council in July of 2020.
“I was pissing them off at City Hall,” Senum said. “I was told by Gene Albaugh,…we don’t want the public’s involvement. It slows things down. It interrupts. It interferes and we just don’t need it.”
The focus of Senum’s presentation informed the audience of the history of geoengineering, particularly aerosol spraying also known as solar dimming.
Solar geoengineering (SG), or solar climate intervention, would enhance the reflectivity of the planet to offset some effects of climate change. Stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), would disperse a small quantity of aerosols in the stratosphere to accomplish this reflectivity, according to an article titled “ Solar geoengineering research on the U.S. policy agenda: when might its time come?” published on Harvard.com.
“Aluminum, barium, strontium, lead, cobalt, copper, chromium 6, which Erin Brokowich was all about, have absolutely skyrocketed in our rain and snow samples, Senum said. “You can also find it in your hair samples.”
The first time the United States utilized it as a nation was during the Vietnam War when the U. S. was doing weather modification to expand the monsoon season over Ho Chi Minh Trail to rain them out of their supplies, according to Senum.
A treaty was created after the Vietnam War to end the practice during wartime.
“You can’t do it during a time of war, but you can do it during times of peace,” Senum said.
The response to climate change is a part of an effort to control your lifestyle. Man-made climate change is engineered by government agencies, corporations and various other sources, according to Senum.
“As a person who spent a lot of time in the climate change realm… you’re being duped,” Senum said. “What they are doing is using climate change as a part of a government effort to control your lifestyle. There is man-made climate change because they’re engineering it.”
Globalization has inadvertently caused us, through consumerism, to be spraying jet fuel containing aluminum, barium, strontium, lead, cobalt, copper, calcium.
“Everytime you order something on Amazon, everytime you take a flight somewhere, every time you order something from China, a big ship about the size of a city with their huge smoke stack spews out,” Senum said.
Senum and a team of lawyers she referenced from Saveourskies.org, are seeking loopholes to stop the biggest perpetrators.
“It might be how they took out the mafia with tax evasion, that’s what we’re looking for,” Senum said.
Paul James was another speaker who was introduced by Lumiere-Wins as a scholar and a truth-seeker.
James answered survey fact quiz questions with the audience to find common ground understanding of the Constitution of both California and the United States as well as a way to define terms.
His booklet full of Constitutional excerpts guided the audience through difficult legal and historical references.
“Live agents acting for the county of Nevada do not have a proper Oath of Office,” the booklet states.
The California Constitution requires that public officers and employees must have loyalty oaths stating, “I do swear that I am not a member of any party or organization…that advocates to overthrow the Government of the United States.”
James included nine photocopied oaths from supervisors, court commissioners and the sheriff’s office that according to James are not proper oaths of office.
The booklet outlines steps to a world-wide revolutionary movement to establish a totalitarian dictatorship based upon force and violence rather than law.
Today we are teaching moral, political and legal relativism in our colleges, universities and now in public schools… All this leads to situational ethics and is evident in our government and businesses everyday as seen on the news,” as written in the resource booklet.
Jones referenced a book titled The Naked Communist Goals in America from 1963, published by Cleon Skousen which lists the main tenets of Marxism, progressivism, socialism, communism, Nazism and radicalism.
According to the list the first tenant is “You must get rid of God first.”
Individualism versus collectivism, the abolishment of private property, the confiscation of guns and redistribution of wealth are also listed in the tenets.
“Your children’s children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism overnight, but we’ll keep feeding it to you in small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and find that you already have communism. We won’t have to fight you,” was a quote included in the resource booklet by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushschev to Ezra Taft Benson, Eisenhower’s secretary of agriculture in 1959.
The booklet compiled by Jones was full of references, quotes, documentation and resources for the audience to refer to in the future to learn more about what Jones describes as a world-wide movement.
A third speaker Pastor Dave Bryan from the Independent Church of Glad Tidings described the erosion of civility and morality.
“We have allowed passivity to run our lives,” Bryan said.
The decline of education and other examples of deep corruption such as sex trafficking and rampant drug use are part of the decay our communities must recognize, according to Bryan.