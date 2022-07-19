Lane, ramp closures, delays continue for road projects in Truckee

TRUCKEE — Travel delays are continuing through November on Interstate 80 in Truckee for road construction.

Through 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, alternating lane closures will be in effect on I-80 westbound between Central Truckee (Exit 186) and Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184). During the same time period, alternating lane closures will also be in effect on I-80 eastbound between Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184) and the SR-89 south separation (Exit 185).

The town of Truckee’s Cold Stream Roundabout project continues to require extended closures of the I-80 eastbound on- and off-ramps at Donner Pass Road/Cold Stream Road (Exit 184). The eastbound ramps will be closed weekly from 8 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Friday, with access provided for weekend travel. The weekly closures remain in effect through Friday, July 29. The extended closure the week of July 24 will not begin until 6 a.m. Monday, July 25.

Motorists are advised to expect typical delays of 15 to 20 minutes when traveling through the work zone. However, delays of 25 to 30 minutes are common on Thursday afternoons.

Construction activities are part of a $30.6 million project to rehabilitate the existing concrete on I-80 in Truckee, install a westbound auxiliary lane from the SR-89 south on-ramp to the Donner Pass Road off-ramp, install eastbound acceleration lanes from the Donner Pass Road on-ramp to the SR-89 south on-ramp, improve drainage, and upgrade concrete walkways along ramps to meet current Americans with