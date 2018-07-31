Lane closures due to road work on Hwy 49 near Alta Sierra, CA-174

Cal trans road maps report two lane closures in the Grass Valley area today due to utility and tree work.

A lane closure on southbound Highway 49 is in effect from lower La Barr Meadows Road to Lady Jane Road near Alta Sierra. One of two lanes will reportedly be closed on that stretch of the highway until 4 p.m. today.

On route 174 from Ophir Street to eastbound CA-20 there is also a one-way traffic operation expected to end at 6 p.m.