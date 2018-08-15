 UPDATE: Evacuations, lane closures lifted after fire contained near Lime Kiln and Wolf roads in South Nevada County (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

UPDATE: Evacuations, lane closures lifted after fire contained near Lime Kiln and Wolf roads in South Nevada County (VIDEO)

The Union staff

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m. 

Fire is officially contained.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Fire is nearing containment. Evacuations are being lifted in the area.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Reports stating fire is 3 to 4 acres and is 50 percent contained. Containment may take another half hour.

UPDATE: 2:05 P.M.

A brush fire has been reported near Lime Kiln and Wolf roads in south Nevada County.

Reports of the fire were made around 1:40 p.m., and units are currently on scene. A water tender has been requested

Hard closures have been put in place on roads near the intersection Lime Kiln and Wolf roads.

Check back for more updates.