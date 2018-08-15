UPDATE: Evacuations, lane closures lifted after fire contained near Lime Kiln and Wolf roads in South Nevada County (VIDEO)

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Fire is officially contained.

#WolfIncident Wolf Road off Highway 49. Fire contained 14:30 at 5.6 acres. All evacuations and road closures have been lifted. CAL FIRE/Higgins Fire Protection District, Nevada County Consolidated Fire @NCCF, CHP with Nevada County Sheriff and Placer Crews on scene for mop up. pic.twitter.com/Vry4FCsAtY — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 15, 2018

Recommended Stories For You

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

All,roads open,at Wolf,Road fire. Sounds like they got a handle on it. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 15, 2018

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Fire is nearing containment. Evacuations are being lifted in the area.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Reports stating fire is 3 to 4 acres and is 50 percent contained. Containment may take another half hour.

Heres what were looking at LimeKiln and Wolf Road vegetation fire. #theunionnow @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/aNkGlQtvs5 — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 15, 2018

UPDATE: 2:05 P.M.

#WolfIncident Wolf Road off Highway 49 [Nevada County]. Incident Commander requesting evacuations near the Wolf incident affecting residence on Lime

Kiln Road. pic.twitter.com/lRxkUHyD6f — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 15, 2018

Vegetation fire burning on 14700 block of Wolf Road in Alta Sierra area, has grown from 1 to 2 acres to now 5 to 6 Acres. Code Red Alert being issued to those in the area.#theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 15, 2018

A brush fire has been reported near Lime Kiln and Wolf roads in south Nevada County.

Reports of the fire were made around 1:40 p.m., and units are currently on scene. A water tender has been requested

Hard closures have been put in place on roads near the intersection Lime Kiln and Wolf roads.

Check back for more updates.