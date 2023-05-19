The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission and the Grass Valley School District are pleased to invite the public to attend the dedication ceremony of a plaque commemorating the Kentucky Flat School as a historical landmark. The ceremony will be held on May 23, 2023, at 10 am. The school is located at 13281 Newtown Rd.
The Kentucky Flat School was originally located near the Kentucky Flat mining camp below Kentucky Ridge. It became too small for that community and was moved to its current Newtown site in 1855. In 1877, Mr. Hubertus Schardin deeded to the Kentucky Flat School District the property the School now sits on. The original building was destroyed by fire in 1895, but was quickly rebuilt. The School continued to operate for 108 years. In 1963, it closed after serving generations of Nevada County school children. The School was annexed to the Grass Valley School District in July, 1964, and leased to the Kentucky Flat Community Center. Today, it continues to serve young children as the Kentucky Flat Community Pre School.