LaMalfa recognizes Service Academy appointments

Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) recently honored seven students from Northern California who received appointments to the United States Service Academies. U.S. Service Academy graduates receive an undergraduate education with options to pursue advanced degrees, spend a minimum of five years serving their country on active duty as a military officer, and are provided with an education and experience that will offer a broad spectrum of career opportunities.

“An appointment to one of our nation’s five U.S. Service Academies is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to earn a top-flight education while also answering the call to serve your country,” said LaMalfa. “This is a rare honor that each of these students should be very proud of after a competitive nomination process. They represent some of the best that Northern California has to offer, and I’m confident they will seize this unique opportunity.”

LaMalfa based his nominations on the recommendation of his Screening Committee, which is responsible for reviewing applicants’ files, interviewing each candidate and recommending a slate of nominees.

Any student with a strong desire to serve the nation as an officer in the United States Armed Forces is invited to contact Congressman LaMalfa in the spring of their junior year. Visit http://www.lamalfa.house.gov for a nomination application and instructions. Applicants may also call his Chico District office and speak with his U.S. Service Academy Advisor at 530-343-1000.

LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.