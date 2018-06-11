LaMalfa helps secure funding for Feather River West Levee project

The Office of Management and Budget announced $50 million in funding will be awarded to the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency for completion of the Feather River West Levee project. In addition to funding, the project also received a "New Start" designation, which will allow the agency to complete the last five miles of the project largely on their own.

"The Feather River West Levee Project is a perfect example of how effective our local agencies can be when given the opportunity," Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) said in a statement. "The Army Corps allowed the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency to take over, and the project is nearly 50 percent cheaper as a result. With 36 miles of the levee project completed using only local funds, I'm pleased to announce that $50 million in federal funding has been awarded to complete the last five miles.

Source: Doug LaMalfa's office