LaMalfa comes to Grass Valley

Republican U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa came to Grass Valley City Hall this morning to talk about his priorities and provide an update from Washington, D.C.

Protestors gathered around the front and back of the building, some holding signs advocating for tighter gun regulations amid the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

A few chants of “do something” were shouted at LaMalfa, R-Richvale, as he walked inside City Hall just before 10:30 a.m.

LaMalfa spoke for about 20 minutes before answering questions from the audience.

The representative mostly spoke about issues related to wildfires, insurance accessibility, improving the district’s highways and the need for more forest management work.

Many audience members asked questions relating to gun safety, the 2017 tax cut and immigration.

