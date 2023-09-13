On Monday evening, September 11, 2023 at approximately 7:00 PM, CHP officers and emergency personnel responded to a crash with a motorcycle down on SR-20, west of Rough and Ready Highway in unincorporated Nevada County.
The crash location was at the end of a two-lane passing lane merge section. Responding officers determined that Barie Duffin was driving his 2001 Harley Davidson Super Glide, westbound on SR-20, passing traffic in the right side passing lane at a high rate of speed, approaching the merge, attempting to complete his passing movement. Torin Miner was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan, westbound SR-20, at the end of the passing lane merge. Duffin failed to observe that the merge had ended, and in the rapidly narrowing lane, collided with the right side of the Caravan, causing his ejection onto the roadway. Duffin and the Harley struck the roadway, causing major injuries to Duffin. He was flow by Cal Star to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with multiple bone fractures.