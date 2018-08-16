Lake Wildwood main gate will be closed Aug. 27; detour provided

Lake Wildwood’s main security gate will be closed to all traffic on Aug. 27; residents are asked to use the north gate that day, according to a press release.

Central Valley Engineering & Asphalt, Inc. will be conducting asphalt street repair work in in the area from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 to 31, the press release states.

During this time, residents may have limited access to driveways and roads due to fresh oil or hot mix asphalt. To avoid car and driveway damage, residents are asked not to drive through fresh oil on the roadway.

Detours will be established throughout the neighborhood during construction to ensure access.

“We understand that this may be in an inconvenience, but it is necessary that this work is completed now to avoid further inconveniences. We thank you in advance for your patience and cooperation,” the press release states.”

Any vehicles parked within the areas during construction will be towed, the release also states.