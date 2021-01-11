Lake Wildwood Golf Pro Shop workers exposed to virus
Some employees of Lake Wildwood’s Golf Pro Shop have been exposed to the coronavirus, said Bryan Cox, general manager of the Lake Wildwood Association, in a press release.
The shop is being sanitized and will be open today.
One employee has been in quarantine since New Year’s Day, and was expected to get a test Monday. Another employee was asymptomatic, and also had a Monday test planned, the release states.
