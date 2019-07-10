Lake Tahoe in top 3 list for ‘Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA’

U.S. News & World Report recently released its annual rankings of the Best Vacation Destinations, and Tahoe is on one of the lists.

Despite not being an actual town, Lake Tahoe ranked No. 3 on U.S. News’ list of “Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA.” Tahoe — presumably the entire lake — finished behind Telluride, Colorado, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which finished first and second, respectively.

“All three destinations offer the perfect blend of small-town charm and big-city conveniences, with easy access to superb ski slopes, hiking trails and fun events during the summer months,” according to U.S. News & World Report, which compiles a series of lists each year. They rely on editor, traveler and expert feedback to determine the rankings.

As for the “Best Place to Visit in the World,” Paris ranked No. 1 followed by New Zealand’s South Island, Rome, Tahiti and London. When the list was narrowed to just the U.S., naturally beautiful destinations dominated the ranking, with national parks claiming four of the top five spots on the list, according to U.S. News & World Report. Grand Canyon National Park tops the ranking, followed by Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Maui, Hawaii and Glacier National Park.

“This year we saw an unmistakable travel trend: More people are interested in spending their hard-earned vacation days outdoors,” Christine Smith, travel editor at U.S. News, said in the release. “Although travel trends and the appeal of various vacation destinations are always changing, the U.S. News Best Vacations lists feature a mix of destinations so travelers can find the right vacation for them, regardless of interests and budget.”

U.S. News analyzed more than 700 destinations using a methodology that combines travelers’ opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.