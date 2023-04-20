Staff Writer

The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) of Nevada County announces a public workshop regarding the dissolution of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) today at 9:30 a.m. at station 59 located at 14506 Rough and Ready Highway in Rough and Ready.

