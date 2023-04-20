The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) of Nevada County announces a public workshop regarding the dissolution of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) today at 9:30 a.m. at station 59 located at 14506 Rough and Ready Highway in Rough and Ready.
The Nevada County Commission and members of the public will be briefed on the status of RaRFPD’s proposal to dissolve in the upcoming months.
Information will be provided by members of the Rough and Ready District Board, LAFCo staff, officials from Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) and other agency staff.
“This is an informational meeting. No actions will be taken,” SR Jones, the executive officer at LAFCo said. “This is the first time the Commission will be formally introduced to the proposals.”
There are currently two proposals filed with LAFCo for the Commission’s consideration.
“We have two proposals,” Jones said. “First, is the application from RaRFPD for dissolution and the second is the application from PVFPD and the annexation of that territory.”
Comments from individuals and organizations in the affected areas, including nearby fire departments and county departments, need to be collected in addition for plans to service the RaRFPD before a public hearing or any action from the Commission, according to Jones.
The public is also invited to a monthly spaghetti dinner including salad and garlic bread at 5 p.m. on the same night, as well as the third Thursday of each month. The dinners are free, however donations help support current fire station staffing and other needs of the RaRFPD.
This evening at 7 p.m. the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District (NCCFD) will hold a regular meeting at 11329 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley to discuss labor negotiations with Local Firefighters Union 3800 representing the non-management safety employees.
The board will also discuss possible action regarding an agreement with Robinson Enterprises.
The parties in the agreement lease property near the NCCFD and in addition to the base rent paid, the group agrees to help with clearing vegetation and other clean up projects, according to Nicole Long, the administrative services manager.
Another item on the agenda is a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AmeriCorp to secure crews to clear vegetation in anticipation of fire season from May 25 and terminate on July 9, 2023, according to the board packet.
The board will also review the NCCFD budgets to determine if any amendments are needed, according to Long.
A Citizens Oversight Committee (COC) meeting will also be held the following Monday, April 24 at 1 p.m. to hear public comments, introduce committee members, elect a new chair and vice chair, review the bylaws of the COC and the Brown Act, according to the NCCFD website.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.