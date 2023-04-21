Staff Writer
Nevada County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) held an informational meeting Thursday regarding the application for dissolution of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) and the next steps as LAFCo reviews that application.
Applications for dissolution of RaRFPD were received by LAFCo in late March and were followed by Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) proposal for annexation in early April, according to Nevada County LAFCo Executive Officer SR Jones.
Both proposals are under review and it may require a tax negotiation with the county before it can be ready for the commission to review, according to Jones.
A public hearing and collection of comments from stakeholders and residents will need to take place before LAFCo takes action. The county will be named as the successor agency, according to Jones.
“Interim servicing will be required from agencies in the area,” Jones said of time between the dissolution and annexation.
The dissolution documents should include funding for interim services that the residents of Rough and Ready deserve, according to Josh Susman, Chair of the California LAFCo Commission.
Three objectives that were focused on during the meeting were the current organizational system at RaRFPD, the impact to the Western portion of the county as a result of that proposed dissolution and the possibility of annexation of that territory by the (PVFPD), according to Jones.
Neighboring fire districts are feeling the strain, and even have had some close calls when all personnel and engines or ambulances are occupied in another corner of the county, and beyond that, the financial burden needs to be addressed, according to Don Wagner, Fire Chief at PVFPD.
Funding mechanisms need to be in place if PVFPD is going to staff the station in RaRFPD, according to Wagner.
“We back each other up,” Chief Jason Robitaille, from Nevada County Consolidated Fire said.
Response times were described as fragile by Wagner with situations such as those occurring on Wednesday afternoon where there was a fatal drowning on the Yuba River and at the same time there were multiple calls from North San Juan and around the county and no additional ambulances were available.
“There was a period of time yesterday afternoon where if you had to call for an ambulance,” Wagner said, “they will get there when they get there.”
Response times are crucial, especially in counties like Nevada County where traveling across a county can be timely, and can even mean “life or death,” Wagener said.
“We want a long term solution, not a band aid,” said Wagner.
Two out of three staffing shifts have been cut at RaRFPD since March of 2023 and neighboring fire districts have had to respond to calls in territories that are not their own, according to Tom Nelson, director of the RaRFPD board.
“We are a piece of the puzzle,” Nelson said referring to the hundreds of assists RaRFPD has made to neighboring fire districts.
“The impacts can’t be overstated,” Mark Buttron, Fire Chief for the City of Grass Valley said. “We all do it together but there comes a time when it has to be fair.”
The manner in which local fire agencies have worked together to provide emergency services for residents was noted by Susman with some caution that the dissolution of one district can have harmful impacts on all.
“I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine is a fine balance, but if you don’t have someone to scratch your back, your back is going to itch,” Susman said.
The possibility that fire districts around the state could have their “eyes on the events” in Nevada County was mentioned by Susman. LAFCo is working with county offices around the state to “get in front of the issue” of situations like this because of how funding formulas are calculated for districts by counties around the state, according to Susman.
“The language of this from the county’s perspective is that it doesn’t set a precedence for when everyone else comes knocking at the door for increased allocations,” Susman said.
Recommendations to the county from LAFCo concerning the two applications have a direct impact on changes the fire districts face.
The question of LAFCo’s authority over the county was brought up during public comments and Susman replied that LAFCo can offer solutions and conditions of the final documents of dissolution or annexation to the county.
“It’s more than a recommendation, those are legally enforceable conditions,” according to Scott Browne, attorney for LAFCo.
The main goal is to get staffing at the RaRFPD station and tax negotiations with the county is the next step, according to Bruce Stevenson, the president of the PVFPD Board.
“If I’m the county and I have to open up money funding to keep one area safe, I want the county to be looking at that whole system,” Nevada City Councilmember Gary Petersen said.
“I want the county to understand county-wide solutions for how to make sure that the citizens of this county are safe…. it may mean opening the door the first time; it is about setting a precedence,” Petersen said.
The 1% ad valorem property taxes that special districts are funded through is disproportionate, making Penn Valley fifth out of eight fire districts, according to Wagner.
Other causes for the application for dissolution stem from the changes in requirements for volunteers to be certificated that became law in 2021.
RaRFPD began as a volunteer fire department, however in 2021 certification for volunteers changed, essentially eliminating volunteer staffing because of the rigorous requirements, according to Nelson.
“We saved a lot of lives,” one resident said during public comment, “and no one was ever mad that they were volunteers.”
The costs of running a fire station have also risen, yet funding from tax revenue has not increased due to various stipulations and Proposition 13 passed in the 1970’s, according to Nelson.
Engines that could be purchased a few years ago for $350,000 now cost over $700,000 and protective clothing such as a coat and pants for firefighters now cost around $3,500 according to Wagner.