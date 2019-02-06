Lab Priorities looks for upstanding tenants for its cannabis campus in Nevada County

Walking around the former fitness center on Searls Avenue in Nevada City, one can feel like they're stuck in a maze.

New potential renters for the property are scurrying behind Maria Herrera, the project manager at Lab Properties, as she navigates them through every nook and cranny of the cavernous spaces, harping on the different comforts allowed and codes that need to be met.

The spaces are on display because they are about to be leased by entrepreneurs in the cannabis business. On Wednesday, the complex, entitled "cannabis campus," was only open to new potential clients — individuals and groups that want to open a business at the location. After the site plan is finished and submitted to Nevada City, however, Lab Properties will provide tours for the rest of the public, including neighbors and city officials.

"We want to, you know, open it up and say, 'Hey, here's the vision, and here's what we want to do, and just kind of get some feedback (from the community) as we move forward,'" said Herrera.

Currently, Elevation 2477' is the only cannabis storefront in the Seven Hills Business District — or any district within Nevada County — to sell marijuana for recreational use. Lab Properties wants to make the somewhat isolated marijuana business work nearer to, and in concert with, other cannabis entrepreneurs.

"We're looking to create a real, multi-tenant, collaborative facility here," said Daniel Shkolnik, co-founder of Lab Properties. "The idea wasn't just one or two people. Between these two buildings, we will probably occupy at least four and six more tenants (with) various license types."

As Shkolnik notes, the actual business of the renters is less important than who they are. Lab Priorities wants to ensure their tenants are cooperative, trusting and upstanding people in the community. Their leases on the "cannabis campus" will vary between five and 10 years.

"The cannabis industry always throws curveballs at you, and you're going to have to have operators that have thick skins, that are committed to doing things right," Shkolnik explained. "Because sometimes doing things right takes more energy and effort than not."

Lab Properties anticipates that the renters will begin operating out of 545-555 Searls around the third quarter of this year. However, that plan is contingent on one crucial thing: Compliance. Everything needs to follow local and state regulations, especially the American Disabilities Act.

"You cannot open a dispensary in a place that is not ADA compliant — or a manufacturing facility, or a processing center," said Herrera, noting how different areas around the complex have been revamped, and more construction of the necessary ramps and sidewalks are coming to stay up to code.

Regulation aside, Lab Properties officials made sure to note safety measures in the complex. The facade of Elevation 2477' is draped with numerous security cameras, preventing anyone from entering or leaving without someone else knowing it.

"All of our security staff is highly trained," said Herrera. "They are either ex-military or ex-law enforcement. There's a person in the storage room looking at cameras, they do perimeter walks."

Inside the existing dispensary, there is a ventilation system, and every product is carefully prepackaged so, ideally, no pungent smell escapes the bags or lingers into the lobby. That culture of nuance and attention to detail is what Lab Properties hopes to develop with its newer tenants.

The focus of the project, as Herrera said, is that communication between the renters, owners, and local municipal officials is clear, and all are working to follow the rules.

"It's gonna be a really nice facility once its all done — and again, the emphasis is going to be on safety and security, the employees, the customers, the neighbors and compliance. Compliance, compliance, compliance."

